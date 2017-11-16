India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1, Kolkata, Live cricket score: Rain delays toss

World No. 1 in Tests, India take on Sri Lanka in the first of a three-Test series at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens from today. Sri Lanka have lost a lot of ground in recent times. Apart from a Test series win against Pakistan in UAE, the Lankans have little to show. For lack of sheer quality, Lanka have struggled in recent times. Angelo Mathews and Rangana Herath will be key for the Lankans, who will be without their inspirational coach Chandika Hathurusingha. India are unbeaten in a home series in any format since being defeated by South Africa in a one-day challenge in 2015. Sri Lanka are yet to win a Test on Indian soil. Rain has delayed the toss at the Eden Gardens. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, day 1 here. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

