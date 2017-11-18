India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3, Kolkata, Live cricket score: IND 146/9

Indian batsmen are facing time against Sri Lanka bowlers on the third day of the first Test at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. India’s No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara resisted Sri Lanka’s charge with a gutsy fifty before falling to Lahiru Gamage. Earlier, rain returned to wipe out more than two sessions of the second day’s play in the opening Test on Friday. Steady showers had allowed just 11.5 overs on the first day of the three-match series and the heavens opened once more on Friday to initially force an early lunch and then wash out the final two sessions with India reeling on 74 for five. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, day 1 here. (LIVE UPDATES) (LIVE STREAMING INFO)

