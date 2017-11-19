India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4, Kolkata, Live cricket score: SL 210/7, lead by 38 runs

Lahiru Thirimanne and Angelo Mathews hit half-centuries to give Sri Lanka the advantage against India on day three of the rain-hit opening Test on Saturday. The visitors were 165/4 in their first innings when bad light ended a dramatic day at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella have helped Sri Lanka secure a lead. Indian pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav claimed two wickets each on a day when almost three full sessions were played. Only 31.5 overs were bowled on the first two days because of rain and bad light. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4, here (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

