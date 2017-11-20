India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5, Kolkata, Live cricket score: IND 251/5, lead by 129

Virat Kohli is nearing a fifty as India have extended their lead to 129 at lunch on day 5 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Kolkata. Suranga Lakmal was once again the star for the visitors with 3/50. On Day 4, openers Lokesh Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan hit fluent half-centuries to lead India’s fightback after conceding a 122-run lead to Sri Lanka on Day 4. The duo put together a 166-run stand before Dhawan fell to paceman Dasun Shanaka for 94. The hosts will fancy their chances of building a good lead on the final day. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5 here (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

