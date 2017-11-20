 India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5, Kolkata, Live cricket score: IND 251/5, lead by 129 | india-vs-sri-lanka-2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 20, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
Sri Lanka vs India

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5, Kolkata, Live cricket score: IND 251/5, lead by 129

Sri Lanka’s hopes of winning the first Test against India were reignited after they claimed three wickets in quick succession early on Day 5 in Kolkata, but Virat Kohli has subsequently steadied the ship fand is nearing a fifty. Get India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5, Kolkata live cricket score here.

india vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Nov 20, 2017 11:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Skipper Virat Kohli neared a fifty as India extended their lead to 129 at lunch on the fifth day of the first Test vs Sri Lanka in Kolkata. Get India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5, Kolkata live cricket score here.
Skipper Virat Kohli neared a fifty as India extended their lead to 129 at lunch on the fifth day of the first Test vs Sri Lanka in Kolkata. Get India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5, Kolkata live cricket score here.(BCCI)

Virat Kohli is nearing a fifty as India have extended their lead to 129 at lunch on day 5 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Kolkata. Suranga Lakmal was once again the star for the visitors with 3/50. On Day 4, openers Lokesh Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan hit fluent half-centuries to lead India’s fightback after conceding a 122-run lead to Sri Lanka on Day 4. The duo put together a 166-run stand before Dhawan fell to paceman Dasun Shanaka for 94. The hosts will fancy their chances of building a good lead on the final day. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5 here (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, then click here

more from india vs sri lanka 2017
Recommended for you