India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 1: Where to get live streaming, live cricket score

Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 1 will be available online. The Virat Kohli-led India will look to continue their winning streak against Sri Lanka when they take on Dinesh Chandimal’s side in the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.india vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Nov 15, 2017 18:29 IST
There is a possibility of rain threat after India’s practice session on Wednesday was called off after a spell of shower.
India had completed a historic 9-0 sweep against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka earlier this year.
There will be no let up Virat Kohli’s men, who are taking this series as a preparation for the gruelling two-month long South Africa tour starting in January 2018.
Match timing
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 1 will start at 9:30 AM IST on Thursday.
Live streaming details
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 1 can be streamed live on www.hotstar.com.
Live cricket score and updates
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 1 will be available on www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/
TV timing
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 1 will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.
Venue
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 1 will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.