India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 1: Where to get live streaming, live cricket score

Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 1 will be available online. Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team will look to continue their dream run against Sri Lanka when the two sides clash in a three-Test series, starting at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from Thursday.

There is a possibility of rain threat after India’s practice session on Wednesday was called off after a spell of shower.

India had completed a historic 9-0 sweep against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka earlier this year.

There will be no let up Virat Kohli’s men, who are taking this series as a preparation for the gruelling two-month long South Africa tour starting in January 2018.

Match timing

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 1 will start at 9:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Live streaming details

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 1 can be streamed live on www.hotstar.com.

Live cricket score and updates

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 1 will be available on www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

TV timing

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 1 will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.

Venue

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 1 will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.