India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 2: Where to get live streaming

Nov 16, 2017
HT Correspondent
India's Ajinkya Rahane, left, and Cheteshwar Pujara leave the field after bad light stopped the play during the first day of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Kolkata, India. See where to get live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, Day 2, here. (AP)

Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 2 will be available online. On Day 1, only 11.5 overs were possible due to rain and bad light. Suranga Lakmal took three wickets and bowled six consecutive maidens as India were reduced to 17/3 at the end of day’s play. Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team will now look to get off to a better start on the second day. (DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS | FULL SCORECARD)

Match timing

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 2 will start at 9:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Live streaming details

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 2 can be streamed live on www.hotstar.com.

Live cricket score and updates

Live updates of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 2 will be available on www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

TV timing

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 2 will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.

Venue

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 2 will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

