India vs Sri Lanka, Kolkata Test: Suranga Lakmal’s four restricts IND to 172

India were all out for 172 in their first innings; the easing up in conditions for batting being reflected in the the lower-order giving the ball a good thwack on Saturday, the third day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens. (IND vs SL Day 3 LIVE UPDATES)

It seemed Cheteshwar Pujara was the glue that was holding the innings together. As Pujara went for 52, soon after completing his 16 Test half-century, Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja scored briskly but fell within one run of each other after adding 48 for the seventh wicket. Mohammed Shami’s long handle helped India cross the 150-mark. Shami made 24 off 22 balls with three fours. (IND vs SL DAY 3 SCORECARD)

Pujara swept Rangana Herath for his half-century but was flummoxed by one from Lahiru Gamage that went through the gate. It was the ball of the match so far, jagging back sharply to clip Pujara’s off-stump. After he had played 116 balls and hit 10 fours to compile a fighting half-century, the Eden wicket surprised one who has been batting on it from the second ball of this Test. Television cameras zoomed in on Virat Kolhi’s face and the look of incredulity it had said it all.

After being used for one over from the Club House End, to switch Gamage’s ends, Herath was taken off the attack. Suranga Lakmal, who finished with four for 26, was brought on from the High Court End and Saha played out a maiden. Pujara did likewise to Gamage. The next two overs too were maidens and then Pujara fell in an over that also yielded no runs.

The first scoring shot after Pujara’s sweep was a push through covers by Saha, off Lakmal, and it took 26 balls in coming. Some counter-attacking from Saha and Ravindra Jadeja helped India cross 100. Two fours in the 40th over came off Saha’s bat because Gamage was bowling on both sides of the wicket. Another expensive over from Gamage with Jadeja taking seven off him, forced a change in attack and Dilruwan Perera was brought on.

Saha survived a simple stumping chance off Perera and Jadeja smote him for the innings’ only six but both fell to the off-spinner. Jadeja fell to one that skidded back and trapped him in front, Sri Lanka successfully reviewing stand-in umpire Joel Wilson’s not-out call. Two balls later, Saha’s attempt to sweep spooned and Angelo Mathews did the rest. Again, India had reviewed the decision but again it was turned down.

Lakmal got Bhuvneshwar Kumar before Gamage got Shami, forcing lunch to be taken six minutes early.