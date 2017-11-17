India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 3: Where to get live streaming, full cricket score
Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 3 will be available online. Cheteshwar Pujara stood tall amid ruins as Sri Lanka struck twice to reduce India to 74 for five before rain forced an early lunch on day two of the opening Test on Friday. No play was possible after that. Sri Lanka’s first change bowler Dasun Shanaka dismissed Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin to compound India’s crisis after the hosts resumed on 17 for three at the Eden Gardens on Day 2.
Match timing
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 3 will start at 9:15 AM IST on Friday.
Live streaming details
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 3 can be streamed live on www.hotstar.com.
Live cricket score and updates
Live updates of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 3 will be available on www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/
TV timing
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 3 will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.
Venue
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 3 will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.