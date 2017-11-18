India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 4: Where to get live streaming, full cricket score

Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 4 will be available online. Sri Lanka were 165 for four, trailing by seven runs with skipper Dinesh Chandimal (13) and Niroshan Dickwella (14) at the crease, when bad light forced early stumps on the third day at the Eden Gardens. The hosts will have their task cut out on the fourth day against their rivals, who are eyeing their first Test win in India.

Match timing

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 4 will start at 9:15 AM IST on Sunday.

Live streaming details

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 4 can be streamed live on www.hotstar.com.

Live cricket score and updates

Live updates of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 4 will be available on www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

TV timing

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 4 will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.

Venue

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 4 will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.