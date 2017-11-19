India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 5: Where to get live streaming, full cricket score

Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 5 will be available online. India were 171 for one at stumps, leading Sri Lanka by 49 runs in their second innings on day four of the rain-hit opening Test in Kolkata on Sunday. Lokesh Rahul, batting on 73, and Shikhar Dhawan, who made 94, put together a 166-run opening stand to lead the hosts’ revival after Sri Lanka posted 294. The visitors had gained a 122-run lead in the first innings in response to India’s 172. Though a draw looks imminent, the fifth day may throw up some exciting contest.

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 5 will start at 9:15 AM IST on Monday.

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 5 can be streamed live on www.hotstar.com.

Live updates of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 5 will be available on www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 5 will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 5 will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.