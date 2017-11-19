 India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 5: Where to get live streaming, full cricket score | india-vs-sri-lanka-2017 | Hindustan Times
Sri Lanka vs India

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 5: Where to get live streaming, full cricket score

Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 5 will be available online. India, 171/1, led Sri Lanka by 49 runs at stumps on fourth day. The final day has the possibility to throw up some surprises.

india vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Nov 19, 2017 17:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 5 will be available online. KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara were the two unbeaten Indian batsmen against Sri Lanka on Day 4.
Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 5 will be available online. KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara were the two unbeaten Indian batsmen against Sri Lanka on Day 4.(AP)

Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 5 will be available online. India were 171 for one at stumps, leading Sri Lanka by 49 runs in their second innings on day four of the rain-hit opening Test in Kolkata on Sunday. Lokesh Rahul, batting on 73, and Shikhar Dhawan, who made 94, put together a 166-run opening stand to lead the hosts’ revival after Sri Lanka posted 294. The visitors had gained a 122-run lead in the first innings in response to India’s 172. Though a draw looks imminent, the fifth day may throw up some exciting contest.

Match timing

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 5 will start at 9:15 AM IST on Monday.

Live streaming details

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 5 can be streamed live on www.hotstar.com.

Live cricket score and updates

Live updates of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 5 will be available on www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

TV timing

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 5 will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.

Venue

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 5 will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

