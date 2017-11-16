India vs Sri Lanka: Toss delayed in Kolkata due to rain

The Eden Gardens ground lay between sheets on a grey Thursday. The first day of the India-Sri Lanka Test will not start on schedule and prospects of some play look bleak at the moment. Actually, that could be case for the next three days. (LIVE BLOG) (LIVE SCORECARD)

It is not raining now but the forecast for the day talks about periods of rain and thunderstorm. Some rain is predicted for Friday too.

Even if the rain holds, play looks unlikely before the second or the final session on Thursday. “We can’t control the weather. If there is rain, we will need to relook at our plans,” said Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal, speaking to the media on Wednesday.

India and Sri Lanka will play three Tests, five one-dayers and three T20 internationals. The tour ends on December 24. India will leave for a tour of South Africa soon after.