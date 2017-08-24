India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Where to see live streaming and get live cricket score

Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Pallekele, will be available online. India had crushed Sri Lanka by 9 wickets to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. Sri Lanka have won nine and lost seven in 16 one day internationals played at this ground. India, on the other hand have won the only one day international match here. They beat Sri Lanka by 20 runs when two teams met first time at this ground on August 4,2012. The men in blue recorded their biggest win over Sri Lanka in the third and final Test match played here last week. (LIVE SCORE and UPDATES) (IND vs SL FULL COVERAGE)

Match timing

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Pallekele, will start at 2.30 pm IST on Thursday. (Live scores)

READ | India vs Sri Lanka: Can Virat Kohli break his record of ODI tons vs SL? 5 key battles

Live streaming

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, will be streamed live on www.sonyliv.com

Live cricket score and updates

The live cricket score and updates of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, will be available on www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/.

READ | Manish Pandey keeps patience as his mantra ahead of India vs Sri Lanka ODI

TV broadcast

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, will be broadcast live on Sony Six and other channels of Sony Ten network.

Venue of the match

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, is being played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.