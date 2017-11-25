India vs Sri Lanka, Nagpur Test: Murali Vijay gets 10th Test ton as IND dominate SL

Making the most of the good batting conditions, Murali Vijay helped himself to a hundred, the 10th of his career, to build the base for the India innings in the second Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. (India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Updates)

Vijay was batting on 106 (194 balls, 9 fours, one six) as India were well-placed at 185 for one, reaching 20 runs short of Sri Lanka’s total. Cheteshwar Pujara was going strong on 71 (183 balls, 9 fours) at the other end. (India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Scorecard)

The 33-year-old Vijay is making a comeback to the Test team after being sidelined by injuries since March.

Pujara and Vijay have developed a good understanding batting together and it was on display on Saturday. The average partnership between the two is above 70, and in this innings they have already added 178 runs together.

It was the same story after lunch for Sri Lanka. Their opening burst was disciplined with Lahiru Gamage and Rangana Herath keeping the batsmen in check.

However, Suranga Lakmal, the most impressive Sri Lankan bowler, came back stiff after lunch and the Indian batsmen latched on to the slight width on offer, picking up 10 runs in the over (48th of the innings). Vijay took three of the first ball to complete the 100 of their partnership and next ball Pujara unleashed a cut shot to the point fence.

India’s second-wicket pair was all concentration and grinded down the attack. The only chance in the second session was when Vijay drove Gamage uppishly by Dilruwan Perera failed to hold on to the catch.

Pujara has been content to play second fiddle and took 145 balls to reach his fifty, which included seven fours.