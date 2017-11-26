India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3, Nagpur, Live cricket score: IND 341/2, lead by 136
India, with a 100-plus lead going into the third day of the second Test, would hope to pile more pressure on Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were the unbeaten batsmen on Day 2. Get India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3, Nagpur live cricket score hereindia vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Nov 26, 2017 10:14 IST
Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara’s unbeaten stand helped India take a 100-plus lead against Sri Lanka on the second day of second Test in Nagpur. On Day 3, the duo have continued to pile on the runs. Earlier, on Day 2, Murali Vijay and Pujara both hit hundreds and combined in a stand of 209. After Vijay was out, the hosts reached 312 for two, at the close of play, with Pujara unbeaten on 121 after his 14th Test hundred and had captain Kohli not out on 54 at the other end. Get India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3, Nagpur live cricket score here (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO)
If you are unable to see the full scorecard of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, then click here