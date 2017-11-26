 India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3, Nagpur, Live cricket score: IND 341/2, lead by 136 | india-vs-sri-lanka-2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 26, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
Sri Lanka vs India

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3, Nagpur, Live cricket score: IND 341/2, lead by 136

India, with a 100-plus lead going into the third day of the second Test, would hope to pile more pressure on Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were the unbeaten batsmen on Day 2. Get India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3, Nagpur live cricket score here

india vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Nov 26, 2017 10:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Virat Kohli, who is unbeaten on 54, will look to play a big knock on Day 3 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Nagpur. Get live cricket score and updates of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3, Nagpur here
Virat Kohli, who is unbeaten on 54, will look to play a big knock on Day 3 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Nagpur. Get live cricket score and updates of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3, Nagpur here(PTI)

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara’s unbeaten stand helped India take a 100-plus lead against Sri Lanka on the second day of second Test in Nagpur. On Day 3, the duo have continued to pile on the runs. Earlier, on Day 2, Murali Vijay and Pujara both hit hundreds and combined in a stand of 209. After Vijay was out, the hosts reached 312 for two, at the close of play, with Pujara unbeaten on 121 after his 14th Test hundred and had captain Kohli not out on 54 at the other end. Get India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3, Nagpur live cricket score here (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, then click here

more from india vs sri lanka 2017
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you