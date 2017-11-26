India vs Sri Lanka, Nagpur Test: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara strengthen IND’s lead

Virat Kohli smashed his 19th Test century to help India reach 404 for three at lunch on the third day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Vidarbbha Cricket Association Stadium, on Sunday. (India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Updates)

On a wicket where other players have made batting look labourious, Kohli played effortlessly on the way to his 19th Test hundred and 51st international century. (India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scores)

Unbeaten on 123 (13 fours), it was Virat’s second straight hundred against Sri Lanka. In the opening Test, the India captain had hit an unbeaten 104 in the second innings at the Eden Gardens.

At the stroke of lunch, Sri Lanka tasted their first success of the day, getting Cheteshwar Pujara out for 143 at the total of 399. The man in the eye of the storm, Dasun Shanaka, who was penalised for changing the condition of the ball, provided the breakthrough when Pujara played over the ball. Pujara batted for 502 minutes and faced 363 balls, the marathon effort including 14 fours.

Kohli and Pujara’s third-wicket partnership fetched 183 runs. However, despite being at the crease for so long, Pujara was not able to break free. On the third day, he scored 22 runs off 78 balls with just one four. Overall, India added 92 runs in 29 overs in the first session.

At the other end, Kohli was at his fluent best, he duly reached the three-figure mark off 130 balls after starting the day on 54.

While Pujara and Vijay helped India overhaul Sri Lanka’s total, the onus was on Kohli to up the run-rate and put pressure on Sri Lanka. Apart from unleashing his sweetly-timed boundaries, the feature of Kohli’s knock was how he put the fielders under pressure with his running between the wickets.