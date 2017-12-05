Dinesh Chandimal falls for career-best 164, India take 163-run lead in Delhi Test

Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal struck a career-best 164 before being the last man out as India took a 163-run first innings lead on the fourth morning of the final Test at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground on Tuesday. (India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 4 - UPDATES)

India gave themselves a decent lead to push for victory after Chandimal slashed an Ishant Sharma delivery down the throat of third man in the sixth over of another hazy morning. (India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 4 - SCORES)

Sri Lanka, 356/9 overnight, were all out for 373. Last man Lakshan Sandakan was zero not out, facing 20 deliveries.

India, who scored 536/7 declared riding on skipper Virat Kohli’s 243 and opener Murali Vijay’s 155, will look forward to scoring quick runs on a Kotla pitch that has looked good to bat despite the odd delivery gripping the surface.

Dinesh Chandimal played a flawless innings under pressure to lead his team’s fight back, after sharing in a 181-run fourth wicket partnership with former skipper Angelo Mathews on Day 3.

He struck 21 fours and a six in his 361-ball knock spanning over seven-and-a-half hours.

Chandimal’s previous best 162 not out also came against India, when he turned the Galle Test of 2015 on its head with an aggressive knock. The Kotla innings in contrast was a calm affair with his team fighting for survival.

Mathews, who struck his first Test century since August, 2015 to wipe out the agony of being run out for 99 on Sri Lanka’s previous tour of India, made a chancy 111 after he was dropped thrice – on 6, 98 and 104.

Off-spinner R Ashwin ended the Sri Lankan resistance after tea on the third day by first dismissing Mathews before India’s four-pronged attack all chipped in to claim five wickets for 26 runs.

Ishant Sharma took 3/98 and Ashwin 3/90 with Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja taking two wickets each.

Play began with heavy smog hanging over the Ferozeshah Kotla ground and the floodlights switched on.

Sri Lanka players had felt the effects of the Delhi air pollution and it led to stoppages during the second day’s play. However, both teams carried on without interruptions despite the air quality showing no improvement during the third day.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 and are looking to sign off their superb run over the last one year, predominantly at home, with a win.

A win or draw will help them equal the world record of nine consecutive Test series wins, held jointly by Australia and England.