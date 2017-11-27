India are in control against Sri Lanka going into the fourth day of the second Test in Nagpur on Monday. The visitors were 21/1 and trailed the hosts by 384 runs at third day’s close of play. On Day 3, Virat Kohli coasted to his fifth double century as India’s frontline batsmen crushed Sri Lanka’s toothless attack. Kohli smashed 213 while Rohit Sharma celebrated his return to the side after more than a year with an unbeaten 102 before the hosts declared their second innings closed on 610/6d on the third day for a commanding lead of 405. Get India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4, Nagpur live cricket score here (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, then click here.