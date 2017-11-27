 India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4, Nagpur, Live cricket score | india-vs-sri-lanka-2017 | Hindustan Times
Sri Lanka vs India

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4, Nagpur, Live cricket score

The Indian cricket team is in a great position to inflict innings defeat on Sri Lanka in the second Test. The Lankans trail India by 384 runs with nine wickets in hand. Get India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4, Nagpur live cricket score here

india vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Nov 27, 2017 08:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Ishant Sharma, who took three wickets in the first innings, will look to strike early on Day 4 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Nagpur. Get live cricket score and updates of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 4, Nagpur, here.(BCCI )

India are in control against Sri Lanka going into the fourth day of the second Test in Nagpur on Monday. The visitors were 21/1 and trailed the hosts by 384 runs at third day’s close of play. On Day 3, Virat Kohli coasted to his fifth double century as India’s frontline batsmen crushed Sri Lanka’s toothless attack. Kohli smashed 213 while Rohit Sharma celebrated his return to the side after more than a year with an unbeaten 102 before the hosts declared their second innings closed on 610/6d on the third day for a commanding lead of 405. Get India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4, Nagpur live cricket score here (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, then click here.

