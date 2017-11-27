Ravichandran Ashwin spins India to massive win over Sri Lanka in Nagpur Test

That Angelo Mathews occupies the position of where once Aravinda De Silva and Mahela Jayawardene used to bat, is an indicator of how bare the Sri Lanka cricket’s cupboard is at the moment. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Mathews has got loads of runs in Test cricket, but clearly lacks the defensive technique and temperament required of someone who has to hold the innings together. He is a stroke player, the kind who thrives at No. 6. (SCORECARD)

With his team fighting for survival, Mathews played a horrible shot to hit a catch straight to the mid-off fielder and nonchalantly walk back to the hut. It was no surprise then to see the Sri Lanka batting line-up collapse like they did in both the innings of the second Test. Make it three in three because they were woeful in the second innings at Eden Gardens too.

Making a mockery of the good batting conditions on offer, Sri Lanka collapsed to 166 all out on Monday, handing India an innings and 239-run victory. It equaled India’s biggest-ever victory margin, the same as against Bangladesh in 2007. It was Sri Lanka’s heaviest defeat as well with their previous worst being the innings and 229-run rout against South Africa earlier this year.

300th Test wicket for @ashwinravi99 and #TeamIndia take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match Test series. India seal the 2nd Test in Nagpur by an innings and 239 runs #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/mq56alEczD — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2017

Ravichandran Ashwin was the wrecker-in-chief, collecting four wickets (17.3-4-63-4) to complete 300 Test wickets. He became the fastest to the mark, in just 54 Tests.

CONTRASTING DISPLAY

When the Indian batsmen were at the crease, the VCA Stadium track was benign, with four batsmen getting centuries. But, when the Sri Lankans came out for their second stint, the batsmen made it look like they were playing on a minefield.

In a shocking display, the Sri Lanka batsmen fell like nine pins to be on the verge of a humiliating innings defeat at lunch on Day 4 of their second Test match against India in Nagpur on Monday.

The Indian cricket team bowlers hardly had to work but got seven wickets in the first session of play on Monday at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, to reduce Sri Lanka to 145 for eight.

Sri Lanka trail by 260 runs with two wickets in hand. Skipper Dinesh Chandimal was the only recognized batsmen left and he is currently batting on 53.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja did the damage in the morning, picking three and two wickets respectively. The left-arm spinner got the early wickets during a spell of 7-3-14-2, before Ashwin got into the act and ran through the lower-order.

But, the most impressive bowler in the session was pacer Ishant Sharma. The lanky pacer was in good rhythm and generated good pace while keeping the ball in good areas. After producing a dream ball to get opener Sadeera Samarawickrama on Sunday evening, he produced an unplayable delivery to get rid of Niroshan Dickwella on Monday. The rising delivery took the edge of the shoulder of the blade and flew to Virat Kohli at second slip, the skipper taking the catch on second attempt.

Earlier, a moment of brilliance by Murali Vijay triggered the procession. Sri Lanka’s in-form batsman Dimuth Karunaratne’s flicked Jadeja firmly but Vijay stood steady to take the catch.

Most of the bowlers were actually beneficiaries of poor cricket by the Sri Lanka batsmen. Lahiru Thirimanne chased a wide ball by Umesh Yadav to offer a regulation catch to Ravindra Jadeja at gully. No. 4 batsman Angelo Mathews hit straight to the mid-off fielder and Dasun Shanaka holed out.

Ashwin then had Dilruwan Perera leg before to complete 50 wickets for the year, 2017. Rangana Herath lasted two balls before becoming Ashwin’s third wicket.