India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 1: Where to get live streaming, live cricket score

Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 1 will be available online. Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team will look to continue its winning run when they take on Sri Lanka in the second Test in Nagpur, starting November 24. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA FULL COVERAGE)

Having earned the psychological edge by blowing the Sri Lankan top and middle order during the final session of the drawn first Test, the hosts will once again play on a green track at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur.

(Read | Virat Kohli, in rare outburst, slams BCCI on cramped cricket calendar)

The hint of grass on the pitch is in keeping with the team’s preparation for the gruelling South African tour which starts next month. India will be forced to make two changes after Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan pulled out due to personal reasons.

On the other hand, Dinesh Chandimal-led Sri Lanka will look to play with a positive mindset and register their first ever Test win in India.

