India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 2: Where to get live streaming, live cricket score

Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 2 is available online. On Day 1 of the 2nd Test, brilliant spells from R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma saw Sri Lanka get bowled out for 205 in the first innings. In reply, India lost KL Rahul early and ended the day at 11/1. (IND v SL FULL COVERAGE) (DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS) (DAY 1 SCORECARD)

Match timing

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 2 will start at 9:30 AM IST on Saturday.

Live streaming details

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 2 can be streamed live on www.hotstar.com.

Live cricket score and updates

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 2 will be available on www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

TV timing

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 2 will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.

Venue

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 2 will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.