 India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 3: Where to get live streaming, live cricket score | india-vs-sri-lanka-2017 | Hindustan Times
Sri Lanka vs India

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 3: Where to get live streaming, live cricket score

Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 3 will be available online. Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara would hope to increase the pressure on Sri Lanka on the third day. India currently lead by 107 runs.

india vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Nov 25, 2017 17:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 3 will be available online. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara would hope to increase India’s lead.
Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 3 will be available online. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara would hope to increase India’s lead. (AFP)

Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 3 will be available online. On the second day of the second Test, India were 312 for two at stumps in their first innings with Pujara, on 121, and skipper Virat Kohli, on 54, batting to push the visitors out of the game. Earlier, Murali Vijay made an impressive return to the team after a long injury lay-off, registering his 10th Test ton before falling to Rangana Herath in the final session of second day’s play. (IND v SL FULL COVERAGE)

Match timing

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 3 will start at 9:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Live streaming details

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 3 can be streamed live on www.hotstar.com.

Live cricket score and updates

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 3 will be available on www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

TV timing

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 3 will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.

Venue

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 3 will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

