India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 4: Where to get live streaming, live cricket score
Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 4 will be available online. At stumps on Day 3, India reduced Sri Lanka to 21/1 in their second innings. At the close of play, Sri Lanka trailed India by 384 runs with nine wickets in hand. India had earlier declared their first innings at 610/6, thus taking a 405-run lead over Sri Lanka in the first innings. Virat Kohli scored a double century while Rohit Sharma scored a ton. (IND v SL FULL COVERAGE)
Match timing
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 4 will start at 9:30 AM IST on Sunday.
Live streaming details
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 4 can be streamed live on www.hotstar.com.
Live cricket score and updates
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 4 will be available on www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/
TV timing
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 4 will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.
Venue
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 4 will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.