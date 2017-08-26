India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Pallekele: Where to get live streaming and live cricket score

Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Pallekele will be available online. Already 2-0 up, Virat Kohli’s team will look for series win when they take on a hapless Sri Lanka side on Sunday. Sri Lanka skipper Upul Tharanga has been handed a two-match ban for his team’s slow over-rate in the second ODI. Chamara Kapugedara will lead the hosts in Tharanga’s absence. Match will start at 2:30 pm IST. (India vs Sri Lanka Full Coverage)

MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar stitched a crucial 100-run stand to help India edge past Sri Lanka by three wickets in the rain-affected second ODI at Pallekele. This was after the unheralded mystery spinner Akila Dananjaya (6/54) infused life into a series, which has been panned by all and sundry for the lopsided contests starting with the Test matches.

Match timing

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Pallekele, will start at 2.30 pm IST on Sunday.

Live streaming

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, will be streamed live on www.sonyliv.com

Live cricket score and updates

Live cricket score and updates of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, will be available on www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

TV broadcast

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, will be broadcast live on Sony Six and other channels of Sony Ten network.

Venue

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.