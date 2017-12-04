Angelo Mathews hits ton after two years, Sri Lanka fightback against sloppy India

Angelo Mathews cashed in on India’s sloppy catching to hit his first century for over two years to lead Sri Lanka’s fightback on the third day of the final Test at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground on Monday. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA LIVE BLOG)

The former Sri Lanka skipper struck his eighth century and raised a patient 181–run fourth wicket partnership with skipper Dinesh Chandimal (98 batting) that carried the visitors to 270 for four at tea on Day 3, replying to India’s 536/7 declared. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA SCORECARD)

After dominating Sri Lanka in a series they lead 1-0, India almost went without a wicket for two sessions after dropping Mathews thrice.

Let off by skipper Virat Kohli on six overnight, he was dropped by Rohit Sharma on 98 (both at second slip off Ishant Sharma) from the first delivery with the second new ball. Substitute fielder Vijay Shankar then palmed one over his head at deep mid-off off left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja when Mathews was on 104 to extend India’s pain on the field.

R Ashwin, bowled sparingly as Kohli used the pacers with Jadeja, finally got Mathews to edge coming around the wicket. He hit 14 fours and two sixes in his 268-ball knock.

On 192 for three at lunch, adding just 61 runs in the morning, Mathews and Chandimal were marginally more enterprising, adding 78 runs in the middle session.

However, India’s slip catching remained a growing concern with the South Africa tour looming as the constant switch in personnel didn’t help matters.

Mathews, whose last Test century was against India at Colombo in August, 2015 had gone 19 matches without one. But he cashed in after two reprievals, bringing up his century with a single to square leg off Ishant Sharma, two balls after the second drop.

After pollution stoppages marred the second day’s play post lunch, there were no interruptions on Monday. However, a thick haze hung over the ground and the floodlights were switched on at around 1pm.

A few Sri Lankan players sat on the dressing room balcony and may have been vindicated after the National Green Tribunal criticised the Delhi government for allowing the match despite severe air pollution.