India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 4, New Delhi, Live cricket score: SL 372/9, trail by 164

Dinesh Chandimal’s 147 not out and Angelo Mathews’ 111 helped Sri Lanka rediscover their competitive edge against India on Day 3 of the third and final Test on Monday. However, India still have a considerable lead and would press for more runs on the fourth day. Sri Lanka’s current and former Test skippers combined in a 181-run fourth-wicket partnership to help them reach 356/9 when bad light stopped play. An exciting day of Test contest is on the cards. Get India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 4, New Delhi live cricket score here. (India vs Sri Lanka - Live Updates) (Ashes 2nd Test live cricket score)

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, then click here.