India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Feroz Shah Kotla, Day 1, live cricket score: IND 42/1

Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara are batting for Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team against Sri Lanka in the third Test. Dilruwan Perera got Shikhar Dhawan to give India the first jolt. The visitors trail the three-match series 1-0 after suffering a record innings and 239-run defeat in the previous match in Nagpur. The first Test in Kolkata ended in a draw. India have not lost a Test match at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi since 1987 (vs West Indies); winning 10 times and drawing just once there across the 11 games they’ve been involved in since that loss. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, third Test, Day 1 here. (IND v SL LIVE BLOG | ASHES 2nd TEST LIVE SCORE) (LIVE STREAMING INFO)

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of India vs Sri Lanka, third Test, then click here.