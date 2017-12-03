India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Feroz Shah Kotla, Day 2, live cricket score: IND 500/5, Kohli 225*

Day 2 of the third Test at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla has started well for India. Virat Kohli scored his sixth double century in Tests, the most by any captain to surpass Brian Lara’s record. All of Kohli’s double hundreds have come in the last 17 months. Now, Kohli, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar are together in the list of most 200s by Indians. Rohit Sharma was also looking good at the other end before getting out for 65. India resumed the day at 371/4 against Sri Lanka. The visitors trail the three-match series 0-1 after suffering a record innings and 239-run defeat in the previous match in Nagpur. The first Test in Kolkata ended in a draw. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, third Test, Day 2 here. (IND v SL LIVE BLOG | ASHES 2nd TEST LIVE SCORE)

