 India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Feroz Shah Kotla, Day 3, live cricket score: SL 192/3, Mathews 90* | india-vs-sri-lanka-2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 04, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
Sri Lanka vs India

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Feroz Shah Kotla, Day 3, live cricket score: SL 192/3, Mathews 90*

Angelo Mathews neared a century while Dinesh Chandimal scored his 16th fifty as Sri Lanka reached 192/3 at lunch on Day 3 of the third Test match at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3 here

india vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Dec 04, 2017 11:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Angelo Mathews neared a 100 as Sri Lanka held on against India on the third day of the final Test at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Catch live cricket score of the 3rd Test between India vs Sri Lanka, third day here.
Angelo Mathews neared a 100 as Sri Lanka held on against India on the third day of the final Test at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Catch live cricket score of the 3rd Test between India vs Sri Lanka, third day here. (AFP)

Angelo Mathews neared a century while Dinesh Chandimal registered his 16th fifty but smog continued to plague the Feroz Shah Kotla with the Sri Lankan skipper feeling unwell. Virat Kohli’s side are desperate to break this solid partnership but Sri Lanka reached 192/3 at lunch, without losing a single wicket in this session. India registered a massive first innings score thanks largely to skipper Kohli, who scored his sixth double ton. Sri Lanka will aim to bat through the third day but the pollution in the capital, which caused play to be stopped for a bit and saw the visitors’ come out to play whilst wearing masks. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3 here. (IND v SL LIVE UPDATES) (LIVE STREAMING INFO) (ASHES 2nd TEST LIVE SCORE)

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of India vs Sri Lanka, third Test, then click here.

more from india vs sri lanka 2017
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Partnered Feature
Recommended for you