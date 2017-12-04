India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Feroz Shah Kotla, Day 3, live cricket score: SL 192/3, Mathews 90*

Angelo Mathews neared a century while Dinesh Chandimal registered his 16th fifty but smog continued to plague the Feroz Shah Kotla with the Sri Lankan skipper feeling unwell. Virat Kohli’s side are desperate to break this solid partnership but Sri Lanka reached 192/3 at lunch, without losing a single wicket in this session. India registered a massive first innings score thanks largely to skipper Kohli, who scored his sixth double ton. Sri Lanka will aim to bat through the third day but the pollution in the capital, which caused play to be stopped for a bit and saw the visitors’ come out to play whilst wearing masks. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3 here. (IND v SL LIVE UPDATES) (LIVE STREAMING INFO) (ASHES 2nd TEST LIVE SCORE)

