India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI: IND bat first on MS Dhoni’s 300th ODI

MS Dhoni became the sixth Indian player to complete 300 One-day Internationals on Thursday as skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in the fourth game of the series at the Premadasa Stadium. (IND vs SL LIVE UPDATES)

Dhoni, 36, emulated Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh to complete the special triple century. Virat Kohli presented former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni a momento at the team huddle before the match to the applause of the entire squad. (IND vs SL LIVE SCORECARD)

The visitors, who have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, handed pace bowler Shardul Thakur his maiden One-day International cap. The 25-year-old Mumbai seamer has been a consistent performer at the domestic level in the last few seasons and replaced in the squad.

India made three changes to the side, having played the same eleven in the first three games. Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav and batsman Manish Pandey also came in with Kedar Jadhav, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar rested.

Sri Lanka, which has a fifth skipper since the India tour started – Rangana Herath and Dinesh Chandimal led in Tests and Upul Tharanga and Chamara Kapugedera in the ODIs before Lasith Malinga was handed the responsibility.

Malinga, who needs one wicket to become the fourth Sri Lankan to complete 300 ODI wickets, was handed the responsibility after stand-in skipper Kapugedera was ruled out due to a back injury.

The hosts also made three changes, including opener Dilshan Munaweera, who will make his ODI debut, and spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Malinda Pushpakumara. They replaced the injured Kapugedera, Chandimal and pace bowler Dushmanda Chameera.

Sri Lanka need to win the last two ODIs to ensure direct qualification for the 2019 World Cup before the September 30 deadline. Otherwise, they will have to battle it out in the qualification tournaments.