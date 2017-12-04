India vs Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews used to pressure from a young age

Angelo Mathews has said ever since his Sri Lanka debut, there hasn’t been a single game where he hasn’t felt the pressure to perform. (IND v SL Day 3 report)

The former Sri Lanka captain, hit by injuries and inconsistent form in the last one- and-half years, was criticised for not converting starts and for throwing his wicket away in the second innings of the Nagpur Test, which the visitors lost by an innings and 239 runs.

Mathews, who hadn’t hit a hundred since August 2015, finally ended the wait when he tucked a length ball from Ishant Sharma to backward square leg for a single to reach the three-figure mark for the first time in two years, and the third time versus India.

His 111 and a 181-run partnership with skipper Dinesh Chandimal led a Sri Lankan fightback on the third day at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground.

“If you take the last few years, I have been in and out of the side due to injuries. Inconsistency of not being in the team can affect you, but no excuses. It is what it is and we are here to do a job. Not a single game where I have played without any pressure,” Mathews told journalists on Monday.

“From my debut up to now, I feel the same pressure,” he said.

“But when you get slightly older, you face more pressure. I should thank our batting coach Thilan Samaraweera for reminding me a few things I have been doing right in the past couple of years or so which I have been not doing in recent times. Samaraweera has been working very hard with us.”

On Sri Lanka’s last tour of India in 2009, Mathews – who registered his first hundred in India – was run out on 99 in the third Test in Mumbai, which the hosts won by an innings and 24 runs.

Asked what was going through his mind on Monday, Mathews said: “Thanks to the television crew, I saw it on the big screen when I was in my 90s. I am a bit more mature nowadays. I’ve played a bit of cricket. I understood the possibilities. Once again, I didn’t try to think about it too much, although to be very frank I wanted to badly get that hundred.

“I was waiting for an opportunity. They were bowling extremely good as well. We had to grind, work hard.”

Mathews said that late batting collapse on Day 3 have hurt Sri Lanka’s chances.

The visitors were coasting at 317/4 before India bowlers, led by R Ashwin, hit back to reduce them to 356/9 at stumps.

“Bit disappointed with the way we ended up the day’s play. We could have ended up with a few more wickets in hand. Especially going into the fourth day, we had made their bowlers work extremely hard. We have to sort of do well tomorrow and take the grip back by striking early and taking a couple of early wickets.”

Mathews is Sri Lanka’s biggest player in the post Sangakkara-Jayawardene era. But captaincy pressures as well as the rigours of bowling and batting have weighed him down mentally and physically.

He gave up captaincy after a shock one-day series loss at home against Zimbabwe and the team has struggled since. Mathews will hope his determined knock on Monday motivates Sri Lanka to find their way back.