India vs Sri Lanka: Cheteshwar Pujara continues good form, hits 14th Test century

Continuing his prolific season, Cheteshwar Pujara smashed his fourth hundred of the year to help India continue their domination of the Sri Lankan attack. (India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Updates)

During his chanceless hundred, Pujara hit 11 boundaries.

It was a typical Pujara innings where he batted with a lot of patience to grind the attack. The Sri Lankan bowling was not exactly menacing but they bowled with discipline. But their tactics of building pressure and force the batsmen into making mistakes didn’t work against Pujara’s concentration. He shared a 209-run partnership for the second wicket with opener Murali Vijay. (India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scores)

Pujara has batted on all the seven days of the series so far. Due to the rain breaks, he was at the crease on all five days of the first Test at Eden Gardens, when he got 52 and 22 in the two innings.

After India’s opener KL Rahul fell early, Pujara walked in to bat on the first day in this game and has continued to bat since.

One of the arts of cricket is to cash in when the going is good. No one has done it better than Cheteshwar Pujara. In total he has 14 hundreds now, seven have come in the last two years in which India has played all their Test cricket in the subcontinent conditions.

During the course of his innings, Pujara reached 1000 runs for the year too. Among his notable innings in the last 12 months have been, 92, 202 and 57 against Australia at home, 153 and 133 against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka and 52 in the opening Test of the ongoing series.