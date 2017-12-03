Virat Kohli’s record sixth double ton as skipper powers India vs Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli’s batting masterclass continued as he reached a record sixth career double century to put India in command against Sri Lanka on the second day of the final Test at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground on Sunday. (IND v SL UPDATES | SCORECARD)

The India No 4 batsman, who has made all his double centuries in the space of 18 months, surpassed Brian Lara, who made five 200 plus scores as skipper. Don Bradman, Michael Clarke and Graeme Smith made four each.

Virat Kohli matched the Indian record jointly held by Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, who both had six 200 plus knocks in their career. Sehwag’s efforts include two triple centuries.

Overall, Kohli stands joint sixth in terms of double centuries, behind Don Bradman (12), Kumar Sangakkara (11), Brian Lara (9), Walter Hammond and Mahela Jayawardene (both 7).

Back to back double 💯 for King Kohli #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/NDMmtzbs4W — BCCI (@BCCI) December 3, 2017

Kohli was unbeaten on 225 (226 b, 391 min, 23x4) – 10 short of his career-best 235 -- as he powered the hosts to 500 for five at lunch. Sri Lanka, 0-1 down in the series, looking a beaten side and found their lone success of the session when Chinaman bowler, Lakshan Sandakan had Rohit Sharma (65) caught behind off the final delivery before the interval.

Kohli raced to his double century in only 228 deliveries, with 20 fours and an awesome strike rate of 84.5. He added 135 runs for the fifth wicket with Rohit Sharma.

READ | Virat Kohli hits sixth double ton in Delhi Test, breaks Brian Lara’s record

Run machine

Virat Kohli has scored his third double century of 2017. In this series, he struck 213 to set up the innings and 239-run victory in the second Test in Nagpur after scoring 104 not out in the drawn first game in Kolkata.

He is only the second Indian batsman to score back-to-back Test double centuries, Vinod Kambli being the other one.

The India skipper had powered the team to 371 for four overnight, raising a 283-run third wicket partnership with opening batsman, Murali Vijay, who made 155.

Kohli reached 200 by pulling pace bowler Lahiru Gamage to midwicket for two runs, punching the air in delight before acknowledging the large holiday crowd cheering him on.

READ | Rohit Sharma’s fifty piles more misery on Sri Lanka in Delhi Test

Kohli made his career-best 235 in the Mumbai Test against England late last year. The highest Test score at the Ferozeshah Kotla is also in his sights – New Zealand’s Herbert Sutcliffe scored 230 not out in 1955.

Resuming on his overnight 156, he opened up once Sri Lanka took the second new ball. He hit Suranga Lakmal past midwicket and guided him to third man for three fours before picking the bowler off his toes for a classy boundary to midwicket.

He took a knock on his left thumb, but the closest Sri Lanka got to dislodging the India skipper was when they reviewed a leg before appeal off spinner Dilruwan Perera into his 190s. But TV replays showed there was an inside edge.

Sri Lanka started with spin before bringing on the quick men after taking the new ball on 400/4, in the seventh over of the day but both Kohli and Rohit Sharma scored steadily.

Rohit Sharma hit Sandakan and off-spinner Dilruwan Perera for two sixes, but his hopes of back-to-back centuries were dashed when he got a bottom edge to a Sandakan googly just before lunch to be caught behind.