India vs Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal & Co. plot a surprise in Nagpur Test

Having gained in confidence after competing on equal footing with India for a better part of the opening Test, the Sri Lankans are looking to spring a surprise in the second Test of the series to be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium from Friday.

“It is a big challenge for us as a team to come here (in Indian) and win a game or a series,” said Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal. “But I am sure we can do some miracle here. We have to do our basics, stick to our game plans. In the middle we have to execute our game plans. If we can do that we can put the Indians under pressure. We are looking at that as a team.”

Even though they suffered a collapse in the second innings, Sri Lanka were taking heart from the way they put pressure on the strong Indian batting line-up in the first innings. It is extra sweet since they are playing India after being blanked 0-3 at home. Chandimal spoke about his team coming into this series with a positive mindset.

“We learned a lot from the last Indian series in Sri Lanka,” added Chandimal. “The most important thing is we came here to win the series. Our attitude has changed. Our fielding also has made a huge difference, there’s a lot of energy on the field. We have looked at a six-five combination or six-four plus an all-rounder. That’s the combination we are looking at. Most importantly, we have come here with a mindset to win a Test match.”

While backing his main spinner, Rangana Herath, Chandimal said his batsmen were ready for the threat posed by Indian cricket team’s Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

“Against Ashwin and Jadeja we have some plans up our sleeves,” declared Chandimal, who described the VCA wicket as “a good Test pitch”.