India vs Sri Lanka: Hosts gear up to defend top ODI ranking in Dharamsala

The overlooking Dhauladhar range renders such beauty to the HPCA Stadium here that one can’t help but stop and take notice. Ravi Shastri is no exception. Right at the start India’s first practice session ahead of Sri Lanka ODI series, the India coach called a local attendant to click his picture with the mountains in the background.

Siddarth Kaul, Indian ODI team’s new pacer, by then was engaged in a game of football with rest of the team. The Punjab pacer must have realized the importance of every minute in his maiden call up in the national squad at the age of 27. So, appreciating nature could wait.

“I am going through my regular process. I am continuing whatever I was doing in the Ranji season and for India A. I will keep on doing those things and see what the team demands from me,” Kaul said in a press conference.

“The experience of playing domestic cricket for the last five years at senior level has helped me (to settle in). You get to play in different conditions while playing domestic cricket. You get knowledge of playing in different type of tracks.”

The Punjab player was part of the India U-19 team which won the World Cup in Malaysia under Virat Kohli in 2008. However, Kaul had to wait for long to get a chance in the national side.

“I love this game and that kept me going. I kept on playing and performing so that I could be ready when my chance would come. I have worked on my fitness too. I am ready to perform.”

When asked about the HPCA track, Kaul’s honest reply was: “I can’t really comment on the nature of the wicket but whatever it is we are ready to give our hundred per cent.”

India would indeed be eager to give their hundred per cent on a ground, which in March saw them defeat Australia in a Test to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

The HPCA Stadium is known to produce bounce and also help the spinners. But considering the cold wind blowing from the mountains, it might assist swing too.

This is the first time that HPCA is hosting a match in December. The stadium has mostly hosted matches in either March or October. Even the timing of the India-Sri Lanka ODI was changed at the last moment, making it a day affair keeping in mind the weather.

With India having three pacers in the squad and a fast bowling all-rounder in Hardik Pandya, it would be interesting to see the team combination. There was a dash of green grass on the pitch on Friday, but it would be cut ahead of the match, according to a HPCA official.