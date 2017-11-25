IND 94/1, trail by 111 - India vs Sri Lanka, live cricket score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Murali Vijay 55*

Murali Vijay, who scored his 16th Test half century and Cheteshwar Pujara have started well for India. Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team are in a strong position after bowling out Sri Lanka for only 205 on Day 1 of the second Test being played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja rattled the visiting batsmen by sharing all 10 wickets among themselves. This is India’s chance to get the upper hand in the three-match Test series after coming close to victory in the first game at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2, Nagpur here. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

