India vs Sri Lanka: Mohammed Shami admits dropped catches did frustrate him

Mohammed Shami has said, although India didn’t get seaming pitches in Nagpur and Delhi to prepare for their upcoming tour of South Africa, it provided an opportunity for the fast bowlers to bowl long spells, which isn’t usually the case in spinner-friendly sub-continent conditions. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA - DAY 3 HIGHLIGHTS)

A total of 51 overs have been shared by Shami and Ishant Sharma in the ongoing third and final Test against Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground. With toxic air pollution in Delhi, which has badly affected the visiting team members, it was an outstanding effort from the Indian bowlers, especially the pace bowling duo, which has taken two wickets each. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA - DAY 3 SCORECARD)

“We haven’t got the kind of wickets which could’ve helped us prepare for South Africa. But the good thing is we (pacers) got a chance to bowl long spells, and our fitness has been tested,” Shami told journalists at the post-play news conference on Monday.

“Overall, as a bowling unit, we have bowled and fielded 100 overs (Sri Lanka were 356/9 in 130 overs). This shows as a unit we’ve performed to the best of our abilities.”

Shami, the third highest wicket-taker (8) in the series, said it’s all about getting better with each match whatever the pitch conditions.

“As fast bowlers, we get to bowl very less in sub-continent conditions, especially in India. It’s very rare that a fast bowler gets to bowl a long spell or 25-30 overs in such conditions. But in the last one-and-a-half years or so, fast bowlers are continuously bowling close to 25-30 overs. This gives us a chance to showcase our skills.

“The more we bowl, the better we get.”

India though have dropped four catches – three at second slip -- in Delhi. Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli dropped Dilruwan Perera and Angelo Mathews respectively on Day 1. Mathews, the former Sri Lanka skipper, got another life on 98 when Rohit Sharma dropped an easy chance at second slip off Ishant Sharma. Mathews scored a century, his first in over two years before being dropped on 104 by substitute Vijay Shankar at deep mid-off off Ravindra Jadeja.

“When catches are dropped off your bowling, you feel angry,” Shami conceded. “But as a unit, we stay together for almost the entire year while playing. So it’s better to ignore such things as it’ll be better from the team’s point of view.

“It’s up to the coach and captain to decide who fields where. After a long time, this unit has dropped a few catches. The main thing is to improve and work hard on your mistakes,” Shami said.

Asked whether the Delhi wicket will help India force a victory, he said: “We’ll give our best till the end and hope to win.”