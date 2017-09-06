India win toss, elect to bowl first versus Sri Lanka in T20 tie

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first in the one-off Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday. (LIVE UPDATES | SCORECARD)

Heavy rain over the last two days had raised serious doubts of the game happening, and the toss was delayed by 25 minutes. Start of play was delayed by 40 minutes, but a full game will be played.

Unlike the One-day Internationals which India won 5-0, there is no reserve day for the T20 tie. But Sri Lankan groundsmen cover the entire playing area, ensuring there is never any seepage. More mopping work followed on Wednesday evening to make the field fit for the game.

Virat Kohli is playing in his 50th T20 International. India left out Ajinkya Rahane with KL Rahul coming into the eleven. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who seemed to have some fitness issue, was also not picked.

Though in the thick of IPL action, India have played just four T20 ties in 2017. They beat England 2-1 at home in January-February, but lost by nine wickets in the one-off game versus West Indies in July.

India are aiming for a 9-0 rout across three formats on the tour.

Sri Lanka, who lost the Tests 3-0 before the ODI defeats, have had a better run in T20s this year. They have won five of their eight T20 internationals, including back-to-back 2-1 bilateral series wins in South Africa and Australia. It was followed by a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh at home in April.

India are 6-4 up against Sri Lanka in T20s after winning their last clash in the Asia Cup at Dhaka in 2016.

Despite Sri Lanka’s losing spree, a couple of thousand fans were in the stadium well before schedule start of play.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzhvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (capt), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilshan Munaweera, Dasun Shanaka, Ashan Priyanjan, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga.