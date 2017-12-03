 India vs Sri Lanka: Twitter mocks visitors after air pollution interrupts Kotla Test | india-vs-sri-lanka-2017 | Hindustan Times
Sri Lanka vs India

India vs Sri Lanka: Twitter mocks visitors after air pollution interrupts Kotla Test

Play was halted for 17 minutes on the second day of third Test between India and Sri Lanka because of pollution

india vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Dec 03, 2017 21:40 IST
Ankit Kumar Singh
ollution in Delhi temporarily held up play during the 3rd Test between India and Sri Lanka in New Delhi on Sunday.(AP)

In the past, cricket matches have been disrupted for various reasons including the arrival of a dog on the field. However, what was witnessed during the second day of third Test between India and Sri Lanka finds no parallels in the annals of the gentleman’s game. (HIGHLIGHTS)

In a bizarre development, Delhi’s growing population level brought the ongoing Test to a 17-minute halt just after the lunch. The visiting Sri Lankan players, who had toiled hard for the last two and half days watching Virat Kohli complete his sixth double hundred, were not in the mood to continue fielding as they found air in and round the ground unbearable to breathe.

READ | Kotla Test pollution woes: BCCI’s poor scheduling puts players’ health at risk

Sri Lankans appeared in a bit of trouble right from the outset of the day’s play as some of their players took to the field sporting masks. One can hardly blame them, though, as the national capital has seen a rise in its pollution level in the recent days. The level crossed 200 in Ferozeshah Kotla on Sunday.

The trials faced by the islanders, however, earned no sympathies from a large number of Twitteratis who took this opportunity to crack jokes and also took a dig at their shoddy performances in the series.

Here is a compilation of some of the hilarious reactions posted by Twitter users -

BCCI acting president, CK Khanna, blamed the Sri Lankan team for making it an issue.

“A crowd of 18,000 people is there. Virat batted all along without a mask. All the spectators are there without wearing any mask. Most Indian cricketers and commentators are from places outside Delhi, but they are not wearing masks. I think Sri Lanka cricketers should focus on cricket,” he told Hindustan Times.

