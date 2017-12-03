India vs Sri Lanka: Twitter mocks visitors after air pollution interrupts Kotla Test
Play was halted for 17 minutes on the second day of third Test between India and Sri Lanka because of pollutionindia vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Dec 03, 2017 21:40 IST
In the past, cricket matches have been disrupted for various reasons including the arrival of a dog on the field. However, what was witnessed during the second day of third Test between India and Sri Lanka finds no parallels in the annals of the gentleman’s game. (HIGHLIGHTS)
In a bizarre development, Delhi’s growing population level brought the ongoing Test to a 17-minute halt just after the lunch. The visiting Sri Lankan players, who had toiled hard for the last two and half days watching Virat Kohli complete his sixth double hundred, were not in the mood to continue fielding as they found air in and round the ground unbearable to breathe.
Sri Lankans appeared in a bit of trouble right from the outset of the day’s play as some of their players took to the field sporting masks. One can hardly blame them, though, as the national capital has seen a rise in its pollution level in the recent days. The level crossed 200 in Ferozeshah Kotla on Sunday.
The trials faced by the islanders, however, earned no sympathies from a large number of Twitteratis who took this opportunity to crack jokes and also took a dig at their shoddy performances in the series.
Here is a compilation of some of the hilarious reactions posted by Twitter users -
Sri Lankan fielders using masks while fielding due to pollution in the air of Delhi.— Abhishek Singh 🇮🇳 (@kabhishek744) December 3, 2017
To much drama by Sri Lankan players, as usual. Everyone including batsman, umpires and crowd are comfortable with the surrounding except Sri Lankan players.#3rdTest #INDvSL #SLvsInd #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/wat4HROehX
Then : Bowl a no ball to deny @virendersehwag a century.— Trollywood (@TrollywoodOffl) December 3, 2017
Now : Wear masks, blame pollution and cause distuption to escape from getting butchered.
Just Sri Lankan Things. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Q8d4FjFvLO
"We Love To Cry In #Smog Because No One Can See Our Tears" - Sri Lankan Team. #INDvsSL #Kohli #SmogInDelhi #INDvSL #DelhiSmog #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/tsoCWUUntD— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 3, 2017
Things Sri Lankan's can't do in India:— Boring... (@graphicalcomic) December 3, 2017
- Can't Bowl
- Can't Bat
- Can't Field
- Can't take successful DRS
- Can't Win
And Can't Breathe !!#INDvSL #IndvsSl
Rohit Sharma #Kohli
Rarest picture of Sri Lankan team playing test cricket match in Delhi.#INDvSL #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/6lmB1TkoPy— Yogesh Gautam (@yogesh_gautam__) December 3, 2017
Sri Lankan cricket board is all set to announce the new outfit for the team. pic.twitter.com/M1OVeaVFoN— Mr.பழுவேட்டரையர் (@mrpaluvets) December 3, 2017
Angry Virat Kohli Threw Away His Bat Because Of So Much Drama By Sri Lankan Players To Ruin His Concentration. #INDvsSL #Kohli #SmogInDelhi #INDvSL #DelhiSmog #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/dMilPUzs3p— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 3, 2017
BCCI acting president, CK Khanna, blamed the Sri Lankan team for making it an issue.
“A crowd of 18,000 people is there. Virat batted all along without a mask. All the spectators are there without wearing any mask. Most Indian cricketers and commentators are from places outside Delhi, but they are not wearing masks. I think Sri Lanka cricketers should focus on cricket,” he told Hindustan Times.