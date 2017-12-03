India vs Sri Lanka: Twitter mocks visitors after air pollution interrupts Kotla Test

In the past, cricket matches have been disrupted for various reasons including the arrival of a dog on the field. However, what was witnessed during the second day of third Test between India and Sri Lanka finds no parallels in the annals of the gentleman’s game. (HIGHLIGHTS)

In a bizarre development, Delhi’s growing population level brought the ongoing Test to a 17-minute halt just after the lunch. The visiting Sri Lankan players, who had toiled hard for the last two and half days watching Virat Kohli complete his sixth double hundred, were not in the mood to continue fielding as they found air in and round the ground unbearable to breathe.

Sri Lankans appeared in a bit of trouble right from the outset of the day’s play as some of their players took to the field sporting masks. One can hardly blame them, though, as the national capital has seen a rise in its pollution level in the recent days. The level crossed 200 in Ferozeshah Kotla on Sunday.

The trials faced by the islanders, however, earned no sympathies from a large number of Twitteratis who took this opportunity to crack jokes and also took a dig at their shoddy performances in the series.

Here is a compilation of some of the hilarious reactions posted by Twitter users -

Sri Lankan fielders using masks while fielding due to pollution in the air of Delhi.

To much drama by Sri Lankan players, as usual. Everyone including batsman, umpires and crowd are comfortable with the surrounding except Sri Lankan players.#3rdTest #INDvSL #SLvsInd #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/wat4HROehX — Abhishek Singh 🇮🇳 (@kabhishek744) December 3, 2017

Then : Bowl a no ball to deny @virendersehwag a century.



Now : Wear masks, blame pollution and cause distuption to escape from getting butchered.



Just Sri Lankan Things. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Q8d4FjFvLO — Trollywood (@TrollywoodOffl) December 3, 2017

Things Sri Lankan's can't do in India:



- Can't Bowl



- Can't Bat



- Can't Field



- Can't take successful DRS



- Can't Win



And Can't Breathe !!#INDvSL #IndvsSl

Rohit Sharma #Kohli — Boring... (@graphicalcomic) December 3, 2017

Rarest picture of Sri Lankan team playing test cricket match in Delhi.#INDvSL #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/6lmB1TkoPy — Yogesh Gautam (@yogesh_gautam__) December 3, 2017

Sri Lankan cricket board is all set to announce the new outfit for the team. pic.twitter.com/M1OVeaVFoN — Mr.பழுவேட்டரையர் (@mrpaluvets) December 3, 2017

BCCI acting president, CK Khanna, blamed the Sri Lankan team for making it an issue.

“A crowd of 18,000 people is there. Virat batted all along without a mask. All the spectators are there without wearing any mask. Most Indian cricketers and commentators are from places outside Delhi, but they are not wearing masks. I think Sri Lanka cricketers should focus on cricket,” he told Hindustan Times.