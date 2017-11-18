India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli angry after fake-fielding incident at Eden Gardens

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli was left visibly seething during what seemed like a case of fake-fielding that was not penalised by the umpires on Day 3 of the first Test match between against Sri Lanka in Kolkata. (IND vs SL 1st Test, Day 3 highlights)

While fake-fielding is a rare offence in the gentleman’s game, Sri Lanka cricket team’s Dinesh Chandimal may be guilty of the same. At least, Kohli seems to think so. (IND vs SL 1st Test, Day 3 scorecard)

On the fourth ball of the 53rd over during India’s first innings at Eden Gardens on Saturday, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar stroked one through the covers. As he attempted to come back for a second, Chandimal, slid even though he was nowhere close to the ball.

On field umpires Nigel Llong and Joel Wilson decided against penalising the Sri Lankan fielder. Kohli, though, had a different opinion and even gestured for a penalty of five runs when the cameras focused on him.

Fake-fielding can often lead to dismissals or cause confusion between the batsmen. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has deemed it unfair and unsporting in their new rule.

ICC’s new Law 41.5 states : “It is unfair for any fielder willfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball.”

India was bowled out for 172 courtesy of a four-wicket haul by Suranga Lakmal.