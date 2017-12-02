India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to bat in final Test

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss for the first time in the series and elected to bat in the third and final Test against Sri Lanka at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground on Saturday. (IND v SL Day 1 live updates)

India, 1-0 up and seeking to win or draw to equal the world record for most Test series wins in a row (9), are seeking a big win before they set off on the tough tour of South Africa next month. (IND v SL Day 1 scorecard)

The hosts made two changes to the side which swept aside Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs in the second Test in Nagpur. Opener Shikhar Dhawan replaced KL Rahul, who has not been in his best form. (IND v SL live streaming)

The left-handed Delhi batsman sat out in Nagpur for personal reasons, but will open the batting with Murali Vijay at his home ground.

Pace spearhead Mohammed Shami also returned, having sat out the second Test in Nagpur due to a hip problem. He replaced Umesh Yadav in the playing eleven as India retained an attack of two pacers and spinners each.

Sri Lanka, desperate to put up a fighting show, made three changes. Seasoned No.3 batsman Lahiru Thirimanne and all-rounder Dashun Shanaka were dropped while left-arm spinner Rangana Herath’s return home due to back trouble forced a third change.

Dhananjaya de Silva came in for Thirimanne, who has been criticised for his dismissals playing reckless shots after being dismissed for nine and 23 in Nagpur. De Silva is a 26-year-old all-rounder who bowls off-spin and played the last of his 10 Tests against India in Colombo in August.

Shanaka, who embarrassed the team after being fined for ball tampering, was replaced by Roshen Silva, who was finally handed his debut. The 29-year-old right-handed batsman made his first-class debut in 2006 and has 18 centuries to his credit.

Chinaman bowler Lakshan Sandakan was recalled in place of Herath to play in his eighth Test.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lakshan Sandakam, Roshen Silva.