India vs Sri Lanka: We weren’t playing for a draw, says Dinesh Chandimal

Dinesh Chandimal said Sri Lanka resumed play on Wednesday aiming for a win as playing for a draw would’ve backfired. Resuming at 31/3, the visitors lost Angelo Mathews, who scored 111 in the first innings, early. But Dhananjaya de Silva braved a painful glute muscle condition that made bending an ordeal to hold the innings together at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground.

“Looking at the game today, we weren’t playing for a draw. That’s why we changed our approach. If we were coming to draw the game, I think we would have lost the game. I liked our approach,” skipper Dinesh Chandimal said.

“Dhananjaya’s was a really good innings. We picked him after the West Indies ‘A’ tour as he had played some good innings there. We had trust in him at No 3 and he gave us a bowling option as well (off-spin). He grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

“It’s always tough for the team that vice-captain Thirimanne is not playing the game. But Dhananjaya and Roshen Silva deserved an opportunity, especially Roshen – who has more than 6400 first-class runs. He’s scored heavily for the ‘A’ team, and Dhananjaya too.”

Tough phase

Sri Lanka have had a tough time in Tests in 2017. Out of 13 matches, they won only four losing seven. “We got so many youngsters for this series. We’ve a really good attitude. Definitely, the best result will come. If you have good players with bad attitude, you won’t get good results.”

Chandimal also stressed the need for the bowlers to step it up to create a winning habit. “If we need to win a Test, we need to take 20 wickets. At the same time, you look at the Indian team. They’ve world class batsmen and bowlers. So, it’s tough for bowlers. And unfortunately, we missed our legend in this game (Rangana Herath). But the most important thing is the seamers gave their heart and soul. I’m sure they’ll come up with very good plans and a different approach for the next series.”