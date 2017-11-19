Indian bowlers got carried away by Lankan wicket-taking spree: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar said Indian cricket team’s pacers may have got excited seeing the purchase Sri Lanka’s bowlers derived from the wicket at Eden Gardens, and got carried away. (India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4 highlights)

“We bowled some bad balls and could have improved on that but the wicket got a lot better from the first two days. That was evident from how our batsmen were batting. Hence, we are not completely satisfied…,” said the pacer who finished with four for 88 in 27 overs in the first innings. (India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, scorecard)

Mohammed Shami, who had cramps on Saturday, took 4/100 and Umesh Yadav 2/79 as all wickets in Sri Lanka’s first innings were scalped by fast bowlers.

Later, during the media interaction after stumps on the fourth day, Bhuvneshwar, 27, also said Sri Lanka could have been stopped 70 runs short of their first innings score of 294.

He accepted that on a wicket that suited them and one they don’t get to play on very often at home, India bowled well only in bursts.

“When we were watching Sri Lanka bowl, we are all excited to bowl on this wicket. But the wicket had totally changed. As pacers, we had discussed wanting to make the most of this kind of wicket. Yes, we tried too hard instead of being more patient. But we got some rhythm here and this should help us in the remaining Tests,” he said.

Bhuvi described Rangana Herath’s innings as “crucial.” Herath too said the wicket had become a lot easier to bat on and credited the Sri Lanka fast bowlers for giving them an advantage early in the Test.

Somewhat self-effacingly, Herath, who top-scored for Sri Lanka with 67, then said they were lucky to get a lead of 122. Asked about his gameplan on a lively track against quality seam merchants and with Sri Lanka on the brink of a lower-order collapse, the left-arm spinner said: “I just wanted to stay positive and look to play some shots on a wicket much better for batting.”

Bhuvneshwar, meanwhile, said the team management would have to decide whether India want to push for a win but said the first session would be crucial. Herath, who has 405 Test wickets, said he is looking forward to an exciting final day and more chances to turn his arm more.

“As a spinner, you always want to see some turn but that hasn’t happened so I am not happy. Hopefully, there will be more opportunities tomorrow (Monday),” said Herath.