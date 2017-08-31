Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya’s hair-rising style will blow your mind away

These are great times for Indian cricket. Virat Kohli’s side swept the Test series 3-0. After having secured the ODI series, they are now determined to make it 5-0 and pile on the misery against Sri Lanka, who are facing problems both on the field and off the field.

All the Indian players have been enjoying themselves on this tour. Hardik Pandya, Indian cricket team’s all-rounder, has been enjoying it the most. On his official Instagram account, Pandya has been posting photos that have redefined his style quotient. From sporting fashionable dresses to having a hairdo like West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, Pandya has been active on social media in the current series.

Pandya’s Russell hairdo has been the talk of town and fans will get to see his new style statement when India takes on Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI in Colombo.

Blue skies, Blue pool, team Blue and the new hair do 😎 A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

The Indian all-rounder, who smashed a century in the third Test, has had several memorable moments off the field on the tour. From meeting Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka’s ace pacer and teammate at Mumbai Indians in the IPL to gifting a car for his father, Pandya has displayed class along with his style.

Happy birthday to the ever smiling king of yorkers. Wishing you a great year ahead, Mali. 🎂 🤗 A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:56pm PDT

Pandya’s enjoyment reflects on the current mood in the Indian team, who are on a dominant high and have not tasted defeat in an ODI series since 2016 when they lost 1-4 to Australia. Kohli’s side are on the upward curve and they will be aiming to inflict a 5-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka. In the event of such a result, Sri Lanka lost two points and their race for direct qualification for the 2019 World Cup becomes slightly more difficult.