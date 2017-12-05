Indian cricket team chief selector MSK Prasad takes big call on Yuvraj Singh’s career

With Yuvraj Singh boasting of success in the Yo-Yo fitness test on Monday, there were murmurs of his possible return to the Indian cricket team. However, all those hopes were dashed the same evening when the MSK Prasad-led selection committee chose to keep him out of the side for the three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka. (IND vs SL, 3rd Test Day 4 highlights)

Yuvraj last played for India during the side's tour to the Caribbean earlier this year. One of the reasons cited by the selectors behind the Punjab batsman's omission was that he, along with Suresh Raina (another out-of-favour Indian cricketer), failed to clear the Yo-Yo test, the new mandatory fitness test introduced by the management.

The Yo-Yo test is multi-stage variation of the beep test which is used to determine a player’s fitness. The credit for developing the test goes to Jens Bangsbo, a football physiologist from Denmark.

With Yurvaj making a strong statement about his comeback during an event on Monday, it was hoped that the selectors may consider him for the T20 matches against the touring Sri Lankans.

“I would like to tell that I am failing. I still fail. I failed the last three fitness tests but yesterday I passed my fitness test. After 17 years I am still failing,” Yuvraj was quoted as saying by the Deccan Chronicle.

MSK Prasad, though, had different views on the matter and it seems the Southpaw has to wait longer for his comeback.

“With Yuvraj Singh, there were also the fitness issues,” Prasad said. On learning the news of the southpaw clearing the Yo-Yo Test, the former Indian wicketkeeper said, “I am happy that he has cleared that fitness test. Since, he has not played cricket for quite some time, let him have a good match time. We will definitely see him in the times to come.”

The Indian squad announced for Sri Lanka Twenty20s include young faces in Deepak Hooda, Washington Sunder, Jaydev Unadkat and Basil Thampi. Rohit Sharma will lead the side in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the series ahead of the tour to South Africa. The first T20 is to be played on December 20.