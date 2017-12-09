Indian cricket team faces familiar rivals Sri Lanka under new captain Rohit Sharma

The HPCA Stadium here is no stranger to new captains. The last time India played at the picturesque venue, against Australia in a Test in March, Ajinkya Rahane replaced an injured Virat Kohli as captain. This time, Rohit Sharma will take the rested superstar’s place against Sri Lanka. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA FULL COVERAGE)

It will be the opener’s maiden stint as India ODI captain against an opposition who are looking for redemption. They too have a new ODI skipper in Thisara Perera, who has the responsibility of inspiring a team that has not won any ODI series in 2017.

The hosts start as favourites after clean-sweeping Sri Lanka in an away ODI series couple of months back. Kohli led the team in that contest. If the current side needs some extra push, in his absence, the fact that India will lose their No. 1 ranking if they lose just one match in this three-match series may suffice for it.

Dhawan’s fever, Jadhav’s niggle

However, the hosts face some issues. Shikhar Dhawan was down with viral fever and missed Friday’s net session. On Saturday too he joined the net session late, and saw the likes Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer going through the paces at first.

He though had an extended net session later and looked comfortable. Jadhav also had a heavily strapped right thigh and was taken off from practice on Friday. He batted at the nets too on Saturday.

“Shikhar (Dhawan) and Kedar (Jadhav) have taken the field now, and they are pretty much part of the 15. We will assess how they go about today,” Rohit said.

India’s bench strength

Even if India miss out on the two players, the hosts would still be in an advantageous position. Bench strength has been one area where Indian team has made rapid progress in recent times.

The smooth transgression of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal into becoming India’s prime limited overs spinning option only validates the fact.

Iyer’s debut?

Young batting talent – Shreyas Iyer, who has so far played three T20s for India, could be seen spending some extra time at nets on Saturday and he may get his debut.

He, in case of Jadhav’s absence, will most likely be part of a middle-order that would have Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik.

Dhananjaya out, Lakmal fit

Dhananjaya de Silva’s glute muscle injury, which forced him to retire hurt in the Kotla Test, will keep him out of the first ODI too.

However, fast bowler Lakmal is fit for the first ODI. He too had to be substituted during the Kotla Test after some pollution related complications.

Mathews to bowl

All is, however, not bleak for Sri Lanka. They will have an extra bowling option as their senior-most player and former captain Angelo Mathews is likely to roll his arms in the first ODI.

He did not bowl in the Test series but shall do so in the limited-overs format. The visitors have also been boosted by the return of senior batsman Kusal Perera, allrounder Asela Gunaratne and fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep as they seek to turn the tables on the hosts.

Captain Perera has not been in the best of forms and would like to change the record as he makes a fresh start against the hosts.