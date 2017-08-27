Jasprit Bumrah claims maiden five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in Pallekele ODI

Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul in One-day Internationals in the third match of the series against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. (LIVE BLOG)

Bumrah, 23, struck in his initial spell to remove Niroshan Dickwella (13), trapped leg before, and Kusal Mendis (1) -- caught -- before returning to claim top-scorer Lahiru Thirimanne (80). (SCORECARD)

Jasprit Bumrah then clean bowled tail-ender Akila Dananjaya to reduce Sri Lanka to 191 for seven in the 46th over. He claimed his fifth wicket when he bowled Milinda Siriwardana for 29 in the 48th over.

The death over specialist, playing in his 25th ODI, has been in superb form. He claimed 2/22 in the first ODI in Dambulla and 4/43 in the second match in Pallekele on Thursday.

The previous best of the Gujarat bowler, who made his ODI debut against Australia in Sydney in January 2016, was 4/22. Bumrah’s performance against Sri Lanka was the fourth best figures for an Indian bowler against Sri Lanka in ODIs.