Jasprit Bumrah hits new ODI high in Sri Lanka series sweep

India pace bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, has come on in leaps and bounds in the last two years. The 23-year-old with a unique bowling action has been on top of his game in the one-day international series against Sri Lanka.

Bumrah claimed his maiden five-wicket haul, playing a vital role as Virat Kohli’s side went on to complete a 5-0 series sweep against hosts Sri Lanka. The pace bowler from Gujarat has acknowledged learning a few tricks in the last few seasons from Lasith Malinga while playing together for Mumbai Indians. However, Bumrah clearly upstaged the master by capturing 15 wickets in five games as India completed their series sweep at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Bumrah finished as the top wicket-taker in the series, with an aggregate of 15 wickets at a measly average of 11.26 and an economy rate of 3.90.

Most wickets in a series

It is a record haul by a pace bowler in a bilateral ODI series featuring five matches. Bumrah eclipsed the record of Australian pacer, Clint McKay, who had claimed 14 scalps in the five-match home series against Pakistan in 2010.

Virat Kohli was all praise for Jasprit Bumrah, who was declared the Man-of-the-Series for his rich haul in a region that is usually the spinner’s preserve. Bumrah had said earlier in the series that he was constantly looking to add more variety to his bowling as he cannot remain a ‘one-trick pony’.

“Jasprit obviously has been our most effective short-format bowler in the last 18 months,” Virat Kohli said after India completed the series sweep on Sunday night.

“He has really worked on his bowling a lot, especially his length ball has picked up more pace. That’s very heartening because it never lets the batsmen settle (down).

“It’s not only about yorkers and slower balls any more. He can bowl a good length ball and nick you off as well, which I think is the biggest improvement in his bowling; credit to him for shaping his game in that way.

“Getting a Man-of-the-Series award in the subcontinent as a fast bowler, it’s always a great thing to achieve. He bowled in really good areas and he deserves to be the Man of the Series. I hope he can continue the same way against Australia.”

India’s limited-overs series at home against Australia begins on September 17.