Jasprit Bumrah’s toned physique draws praise from cricket fans on Twitter

India’s right-arm fast bowler Jamprit Bumrah, who is not part of the Indian team setup in their three-match Test series against Sri Lanka, took to Twitter on Friday and posted an image of himself showing off his toned body. (IND v SL UPDATES | SCORECARD)

Many Indian cricketers have taken to the ‘stay-fit’ regime recently, possibly keeping in mind the strict fitness criteria implemented in the selection of players to the Indian cricket team.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who is also one on the fittest cricketers in the world, has on several occasions advocated the importance of keeping in shape. And he is surely gathering support from his teammates, especially the younger crop of players, as exhibited by Bumrah’s dedication to staying fit despite his absence from the Test series.

The Yo Yo test that has also raised the benchmark for selection, with veterans such as Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina not making the cut, could be another factor pushing Indian players to maintain their bodies.

Bumrah’s tweet read: “It takes dedication and hard work to consistently improve yourself. #stayfit #RaiseTheBar.”

Fans took to twitter to show their appreciation and approval of Bumrah’s muscular physique. Here are some of the tweets:

you have developed a very well physic, best of luck for your future. you are already the best limited over Bowler. — Anjali Sharma (@anjali12427) November 17, 2017

U r lookin super hot can't believe its u!!!! glamorous!!!! DIE HARD FAN 😘😅✌💜 — Deepanshi Tomer (@panshi_D11) November 17, 2017

Stay fit yorker boy and may wish you to reach heights JAS : )

A lots if luv on your way : ) pic.twitter.com/BkClDtL7Xy — Pooja Hardik (@im_Hp25) November 17, 2017

Wow! bumrah abbs is awesome!!!!😍😍 — priyanshu singh (@impsingh1822) November 17, 2017

Excellent. You are champion — Vikas Guglani (@VikasGuglani2) November 17, 2017

This fan on the other hand, decided to take the comical route and dress Bumrah up.

Sorry bhai, I am against nudity. pic.twitter.com/ODCT0kC8Md — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) November 17, 2017

India’s newly discovered death over specialist, Bumrah, is expected to join the team in the limited over matches against Sri Lanka in December.