KL Rahul hits fifty, puts India back on track in Kolkata Test vs Sri Lanka

KL Rahul reached his 10th Test half-century with a push to square-leg off Dilruwan Perera having got to 49 with a lemon cut off Suranga Lakmal in the second over after tea on the fourth day of first Test. He had hit Lakmal for a four earlier in that over too. Rahul got to his milestone in 65 balls, 95 minutes and with seven fours. India were 86/0 then in the second innings. (India vs Sri Lanka Day 4 Highlights)

Rahul began with aplomb hitting three fours off Lahiru Gamage’s first over. Dismissed off the first ball of this Test, Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan stripped off the tooth and claws from this Sri Lanka attack. (India vs Sri Lanka Day 4 Scorecard)

Gamage overpitched often and Rahul drove him for three fours in his first over, from the High Court End. Sri Lanka had two slips and gully as opposed to four in the slip cordon on the first two days and the field became progressively defensive as the day went on.