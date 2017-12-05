Kusal Perera, Asela Gunaratne return to Sri Lanka squad for ODIs vs India

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Perera and all-rounder Asela Gunaratne have returned to the one-day international squad for the three-match series against India, the country’s cricket board said on Tuesday.

Perera has not played international cricket since suffering a hamstring injury in this year’s ICC Champions Trophy and Gunaratne was included in the 16-man squad after recovering from thumb surgery in July.

Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal did not get a place in the touring party led by Thisara Perera, who takes over the reins from Upul Tharanga.

Fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep was included after the board preferred not to play him in the ongoing test series against India to manage his workload.

Sri Lanka have lost 21 one-dayers in the calendar year and won only four matches. They face India, led by Rohit Sharma, in the first match on Sunday in Dharamsala.

The visitors are also scheduled to play three Twenty20 internationals against India starting on Dec. 20 in Cuttack.

Squad: Thisara Perera (captain), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachith Pathirana, Kusal Perera.